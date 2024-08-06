Blackpool fans have shared their excitement over the signing of Elkan Baggott on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old becomes the Seasiders’ sixth signing of the summer, and provides further depth in defence ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

Blackpool fans were quick to share their views on social media, with the majority of comments proving to be positive after Baggott’s arrival on the Fylde Coast.

One wrote: “That’s a great loan signing. Top rate player.”

Another agreed: “Excellent signing in a position we needed to add depth. Welcome to Blackpool, Elkan.”

A third added: “Buzzing for that, just need a winger now.”

With a fourth stating: “Good signing, we’ve been crying out for a physical presence and he’s a unit.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich supporters were also quick to comment to praise the business done by the Seasiders.

One wrote: “Got a diamond of a defender there.”

Another stated: “You lot have someone who is top class at League One level. Fantastic aerial ability and executes his tackles to near perfection. I hope to see many clean sheets.”

A third agreed: “Great loan move for Blackpool. We need him back at the end of the season though.”