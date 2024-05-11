Blackpool faithful make transfer demands- including 28-goal Notts County man and familiar face at Swansea City
The summer window will open next month, and the Seasiders will be looking to do some major work as part of their rebuild after missing out on the League One play-offs in the most recent season.
On social media, supporters have been discussing who the club should be looking to bring in after some mixed results in the last 12 months.
Here’s some of their responses on X:
@HereLiesJeff: "(Jordan) Rhodes, (George) Byers and (Hayden) Coulson first and foremost. Would love a punt at Macaulay Langstaff though. 28 goals in League Two is a definite indication he can step up.”
@Sleet_Thomas: “Rhodes, Byers, Coulsons back on permanents. Brendan Wiredu from the Cods would slot into the backline after Marv’s (Marvin Ekpiteta) departure. (Jonson) Clarke-Harris on a free from Peterborough and (Chris) Clarke-Conn from Altrincham.”
@Big1Bloomers: “Our loan signings last season were very good, far better than previously. Signing anyone of Rhodes, (Karamoko) Dembele, Coulson or Byers would be fantastic.”
@northwestpix: “Would like to see some of the youth slotted in with what we have with the addition of Rhodes.”
@Trell_231: “Byers and its not even close, no surprise we got more consistent results when he came into the team.”
@Joe_russ: “Get Yates back from Swansea.”
People also joined the debate on Facebook:
Chris Harrison: “Byers is a must, and Clarke-Harris from Peterborough.”
Billy Morris: “(Cameron) Cameron Brannagan Oxford, bring back Jerry Yates on loan.”
Dazz Tait: “Jerry Yates.”
Steve Tesc: “George Byers without a doubt. The midfield general we’ve been missing for years. Passes forward and get the whole team up the pitch. I’ve no doubt Rhodes will sign, he wants to be here, and hopefully Coulson as well. Those three would be a good start.”
Olly Thompson: “Byers is a defo. Hubby (James Husband) to signs a new deal and I’d love Yates back, he’d return a bloody hero.”
