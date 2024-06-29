Blackpool faithful make their next transfer wish following double wing-back boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have been giving their verdict on the areas the club need to prioritise next in the transfer market.

The Seasiders added two wing-backs to their ranks on Thursday to strengthen their left side.

Zac Ashworth joined the club a three-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, later in the day, Blackpool announced the return of Hayden Coulson on the back of his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old makes the permanent move on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough.

Like Coulson, Jordan Rhodes has also returned to the Fylde Coast this month following a successful loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher is the Seasiders’ other new addition ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

On the back of the latest signings, the Blackpool fans have shared where the club needs to look next.

Here’s some of the responses from X and Facebook:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@slot_car_pete: “Looking at the current squad I would prioritise midfield, and a centre back back up.”

@BillE1946: “(George) Byers would be a nice cherry on the cake, then get rid of some surplus players either on permanent deals of on loans, giving room for young players to develop.”

@lee931: “(Karamoko) Dembele.”

@themightypooI: “Need depth at centre half.”

@yarwoodD: “Central midfield and centre back.”

@AllonbyTroy: “Byers. Byers. Byers.”

@Chrisharrison2: “George Byers.”

Wanda Hindley: “Get Byers in now.”

Ian Drinnan: “Get cover at centre half.”

Tom Ince: “Byers and a defender who commands the box.”