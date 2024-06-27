Blackpool faithful issue verdict on the signing of West Brom defender
The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a three-year deal - with the option of an additional 12 months included in his contract.
After coming through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, the left-back featured six times for the Baggies first-team, as well as picking up senior experience on loan, spending time with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.
Reacting on social media, Blackpool fans on the whole have been impressed by the deal.
One wrote: “Brilliant signing.”
While another added: “Love it, welcome on board.”
With a third stating: “Nice, he seems to be decent. Expecting big things from him.”
A Bolton fan also provided their verdict, posting: “He’s good lads; not the finished product but definitely a player in there! If he plays regularly and grows into your system, he’s trouble. Don’t know why we didn’t exercise our option to buy.”
Ashworth is Blackpool’s third signing of the summer, following Jordan Rhodes’ return to the Fylde Coast after a successful loan spell, and the arrival of Ashley Fletcher after his departure from Watford.
Following the addition of the defender, one Seasiders supporter questioned: “This mean no (Hayden) Coulson?”
The Middlesbrough wing-back enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, and Blackpool had shared their interest in bringing him back to the Fylde Coast.
With Ashworth playing in a similar area, a potential return for Coulson could now be in doubt.
