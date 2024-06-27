Blackpool faithful issue verdict on the signing of West Brom defender

Zac Ashworth (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool have added West Brom defender Zac Ashworth to their ranks for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a three-year deal - with the option of an additional 12 months included in his contract.

After coming through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, the left-back featured six times for the Baggies first-team, as well as picking up senior experience on loan, spending time with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting on social media, Blackpool fans on the whole have been impressed by the deal.

One wrote: “Brilliant signing.”

While another added: “Love it, welcome on board.”

With a third stating: “Nice, he seems to be decent. Expecting big things from him.”

A Bolton fan also provided their verdict, posting: “He’s good lads; not the finished product but definitely a player in there! If he plays regularly and grows into your system, he’s trouble. Don’t know why we didn’t exercise our option to buy.”

Ashworth is Blackpool’s third signing of the summer, following Jordan Rhodes’ return to the Fylde Coast after a successful loan spell, and the arrival of Ashley Fletcher after his departure from Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the addition of the defender, one Seasiders supporter questioned: “This mean no (Hayden) Coulson?”

The Middlesbrough wing-back enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, and Blackpool had shared their interest in bringing him back to the Fylde Coast.