Blackpool faithful give verdict on latest signing as they continue to make same wish concerning ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old has penned a two-year contract at Bloomfield Road, where he will be looking to build on his past promotions with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.
Seasiders supporters took to social media to share their initial thoughts on the club’s fifth signing of the summer.
One wrote: “I don’t mind ittttttt.”
Another added: “Welcome to Blackpool, hopefully that run of promotions can be extended.”
A third stated: “Class, more experience in midfield, let’s go Lee Evans.”
A number of fans from Evans’ previous clubs were quick to provide a positive reference for the midfielder.
“What a football player Blackpool have got, if he can keep fit, he will be the best passer in the league,” one wrote.
“Magic signing for you boys, keep the man fit and he will be one of the best midfielders in that league,” a second supporter added.
“Class midfielder in League One, can ping a pass, chip in with the odd goal - should be good in a promotion pushing side,” another claimed.
Despite the addition of Evans, certain members of the Seasiders faithful are still dreaming of a reunion with George Byers, with the 28-year-old available as a free agent following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.
The ex-Watford and Swansea City midfielder enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road at the second half of last season, and is reported to be attracting interest from a number of clubs.
Replying to Blackpool on social media, one fan stated: “Make Byers sixth.“
Another added: “Welcome aboard (Lee Evans) hope you smash it for us. Also can the club confirm if Byers is a no go or if they are trying to work on a deal.”
A third wrote: “Not a bad signing but would Byers as well admin.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.