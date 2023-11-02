Blackpool fans have been sharing their views following the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott saw the points shared at Highbury.

The Seasiders had come from 2-0 down at half time, following a Sonny Carey brace within five minutes of the restart, before Shayne Lavery edged Neil Critchley’s side in front.

Reacting on social media, one fan wrote: “Why can we only play football in the second half at the moment. We have to start on the front foot.”

Another added: “Death, taxes, conceding late goal.”

A third stated: “Critch has learnt nothing from Charlton away.”

While a fourth agreed: “Sitting back after taking a lead away, where have we seen this before?”

A fifth summarised: “We would have all taken that at half time but went too defensive in the second half. Onto the next one.”