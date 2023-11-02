Blackpool faithful give their verdict following dramatic draw with Fleetwood Town
A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott saw the points shared at Highbury.
The Seasiders had come from 2-0 down at half time, following a Sonny Carey brace within five minutes of the restart, before Shayne Lavery edged Neil Critchley’s side in front.
Reacting on social media, one fan wrote: “Why can we only play football in the second half at the moment. We have to start on the front foot.”
Another added: “Death, taxes, conceding late goal.”
A third stated: “Critch has learnt nothing from Charlton away.”
While a fourth agreed: “Sitting back after taking a lead away, where have we seen this before?”
A fifth summarised: “We would have all taken that at half time but went too defensive in the second half. Onto the next one.”
Blackpool return to action on Saturday evening when they travel to the capital to take on Bromley in the FA Cup.