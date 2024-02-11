Blackpool faithful give blunt verdict on what draw with Oxford United could mean for the season

Blackpool could only draw against Oxford United (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Matthew Pennington’s first half header was quickly cancelled out by a goal from Mark Harris, with neither team able to find a winner at Bloomfield Road despite both having further chances. Following last week’s defeat to Stevenage, Neil Critchley’s side would’ve been hoping to pick up maximum points against another team with their sights set on the play-off places, but were unable to find a winner on this occasion.

Following the game, Blackpool fans took to social media to share their views on what the result could mean their ambitions this season.

One wrote: “Missed opportunity with results elsewhere and probably cements League One football next year because I can’t see us winning 10/11 games out of 15. I really wish he’d (Neil Critchley) change formation mid-game when we need a goal. It’s always very one dimensional play.”

Another added: "And that’s where our play-off dreams ended. Shame after January where things looked so positive.”

A third agreed: “Season not looking good now at all.”