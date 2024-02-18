News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool faithful get their reward for making the long trip to Peterborough- here's 25 of the best photos

Blackpool fans were treated to a late winner against Peterborough United as Karamoko Dembele’s deflected shot made it 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT

The Posh initially took the lead through Hector Kyprianou’s first half header, before Shayne Lavery levelled the scores from the penalty spot, ahead of the eventual decider in the 89th minute.

Seasiders supporters have endured their fair share of disappointment in recent weeks, but were given a day out to remember on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

1. Blackpool fans

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Full time celebrations
The Blackpool players enjoyed the victory in front of the travelling supporters.

3. Full time celebrations

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

6. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

