Blackpool moved up two places to 11th in the League One table despite draw at The Valley

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

Goals from Jordan Rhodes (34 minutes) and substitute Karamoko Dembele (70) had given Neil Crtichley’s side a decisive advantage over Michael Appleton’s side at the Valley.

The visitors were on course for just their second League One win on the road until things started to unravel – and fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the introduction of subs Albie Morgan and Callum Connolly for Sonny Carey and Dominic Thompson with 13 minutes remaining, the hosts struck back in quick succession through Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor to blackpool-fc/charlton-athletic-2-2-blackpool-seasiders-squander-two-goal-advantage-in-draw-at-the-valley-4363802">snatch an unlikely draw.

For many Blackpool supporters, it was definitely two points dropped. And, for some, the substitutions made by the manager proved costly in the end.

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying since the final whistle blew in south London.

@RyanBFC17: Charlton away. Definitely 2 points dropped.

@3PiersAndATower: Positives - Rhodes scores goals - Karamoko once fully fit oh my!!!! Could be timing the team building for an end of season push….#UTMP

Advertisement Hide Ad

@nocontextpool: Demoralising that a minute of madness has undone what was a great away performance. Looked very comfortable, couple of half chances from them but nothing that tested Grimmy. Decent away point in the end but certainly feels like a loss and two points dropped. #UTMP

@jackwrennall5: Two points dropped on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HereLiesJeff: Completely lost their heads defensively for a good 10 minutes or so and threw the game away. We had opportunities to put the game away earlier. Refereeing wasn’t the best but feel like the players needed to learn that he wasn’t for giving soft fouls.

@PeyLawro1: 2 points dropped on the road.

@dan_masonn01: Would’ve took it before kick off but the manner of which is happened hurts.

@Emmabfcnelson: All on critch that, two rubbish pointless subs ,(morgan and connolly), pathetic Neil, should have left it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@kieran_holmes20: Embarrassing chucking it away like that. Meanwhile the top 2 both win again, we’re nowhere near the standard we need to be at.

That result is on Critchley. Why leave Kouassi on the bench for so long when we had nobody capable of holding the ball up and it kept bouncing back?

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TangerineRob: Making subs for the sake of it. 2 points simply thrown away.

@bfc_ross: Would say a decent point on the road, but we should be saying the game out at 2-0 up.

@John_Greene10: 2 points lost to a manager we sacked…

Advertisement Hide Ad