George Byers enjoyed a productive loan spell with Blackpool during the second half of the most recent season- and could have his pick of several clubs this summer.

The midfielder made 16 appearances in Tangerine following his Deadline Day arrival, as the Seasiders fell just short of the League One play-offs.

Heading into the summer, the 27-year-old, who helped Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship last year, is said to be weighing up his options with his contract at Hillsborough set to come to an end.

The Sheffield Star reports a number of clubs are showing interest in the ex-Watford and Swansea City man. This includes recently relegated Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, as well as Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

Blackpool are also among the list of his admirers, as they look to rebuild ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The club announced their retained list earlier this week, with midfielder Matty Virtue among the departing players, leaving work to be done in the centre of the park.