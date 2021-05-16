Blackpool 'face competition' from Championship trio Stoke City, Millwall and Luton Town for out-of-contract Motherwell midfielder

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to join another club on a free transfer.

But if Blackpool's interest is genuine, they will face fierce competition from Championship trio Luton Town, Millwall and Stoke City, according to reports.

Fellow Scottish side Hibernian have also been credited with interest.

A product of Motherwell's academy, Campbell has made 40 appearances in his fourth full season with the club, scoring five times.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has already admitted he's resigned to losing the midfielder when his contract expires.

The Scottish outfit made an improved contract offer to the box-to-box midfielder, who has made 162 appearances for Motherwell.

Campbell in action for Motherwell against Celtic

The Glasgow-born midfielders has also been capped 24 times for Scotland's Under-21 side.

"I had one last shot at it a couple of weeks ago and we did offer him a very good contract for us, because I didn't want to get to the summer, he goes elsewhere and we hadn't tried everything we can to keep him," Alexander recently told the Scotland Herald.

"As I keep saying, he's a brilliant player, a brilliant professional and any manager would be desperately keen to keep him on board.

"I know the reasons why, and I can understand the reasons why, as an ex-player myself. We had a great chat the other week, he was honest as he always is, and I could see his perspective, so he will be leaving in the summer and I hope he gets the best club he can.

"Everyone at Motherwell, not just myself, would wish the best for Allan, because he has been absolutely fantastic for this club.

"I think he can go all the way, for me. Not right now, he's still young, he's got loads of experience but still has little bits to improve in his game, but if I know anything about Allan Campbell he's going to do everything he can to improve.

"Already he's a quality player, but as you go through the levels you have to find that little bit extra - and Allan Campbell will search for that little bit extra, and get it.

"Nothing would surprise me in what Allan Campbell goes on to achieve in the next 10 or 15 years."