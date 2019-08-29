Blackpool expected to sign Bradford City winger with Harry Pritchard potentially going the other way

Scannell previously played under Simon Grayson at Huddersfield
Blackpool are expected to finalise a move for Bradford City winger Sean Scannell.

It comes after a picture was shared on social media of a player being photographed on the Bloomfield Road pitch holding aloft a Blackpool shirt.

It's understood the 28-year-old will be confirmed as a Blackpool player tomorrow, with Harry Pritchard potentially going the other way.

Scannell previously played under Simon Grayson during their time together at Huddersfield Town, where he made 158 appearances.

A former Crystal Palace player, the winger joined Bradford City in 2018 but has been hampered by injuries, making just 18 appearances last season.

Pritchard, meanwhile, was a player Bantams boss Gary Bowyer brought to Bloomfield Road in 2018.

The 26-year-old has yet to make a start this season but has made three appearances off the bench.