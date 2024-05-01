The Seasiders’ 3-2 defeat to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium meant Northampton Town’s late equaliser against Barnsley didn’t impact the top six.
Inconsistency away from home was a common theme for Neil Critchley’s side throughout the campaign, as they were unable to get close to matching their strong record at Bloomfield Road when on the road.
There were some positives from the season, with a number of individuals standing out, while others will be left disappointed with their output.
Here’s our player ratings for the 2023/24 campaign:
1. Dan Grimshaw- 9
Dan Grimshaw was crucial for Blackpool in a number of games. The goalkeeper stepped up during the second half of the season in particular, as he picked 18 clean sheets and plenty of important saves. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Richard O'Donnell- 7
On and off the field, Richard O'Donnell proved to be a good addition as second-choice goalkeeper. He stepped up when called upon, and always looked like a good option between in the sticks. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 7
Marvin Ekpiteta wasn't at his best during the first half of the campaign, but really improved during the final few months of the campaign and looked solid at the centre of the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Matthew Pennington- 8
Matthew Pennington proved to be a good addition last summer, with the defender holding a regular spot in the back three and always looking like a solid option. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey- 7.5
Olly Casey was a key figure in the team at the start of the campaign, but has been in and out of the side since. The defender also looked solid when he was given a chance, and will no doubt have a big part to play going forward. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. James Husband- 8
James Husband's experience proved key at the back on multiple occasions, as he put in another strong season in Tangerine. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker