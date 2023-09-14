Blackpool's player ratings on the newest iteration of EA Sports’ game have been leaked, with some interesting scores dished out to the Tangerines squad.

Blackpool’s EA Sports FC 24 player ratings have been leaked, and there’s a few decisions that will raise a few eyebrows amongst the fanbase.

EA FC 24, or its full name EA Football Club 24, is due for release on Friday, September 29, and the official home and away kits will feature, but there will be no Bloomfield Road.

Player ratings are quite a discussion point amongst supporters, whilst some professional footballers are said to take their player ratings quite seriously. Ratings are usually based off of what the player has done in their previous year, and statistics are usually collated by someone who is either a Blackpool fan or has nominated themselves to be a data researcher for EA.

Blackpool's squad is quite different from the one that started with Michael Appleton on EA FIFA 23, with several players departing, and other coming in. Brighton's Jensen Weir was seen as a really good signing and after his performances for Morecambe last year his rating has gone up, whilst Jordan Rhodes who signed from Huddersfield Town has stayed the same. Some players have seen a rating decrease following relegation from the Championship and there are in fact no players that are rated over 70.

Below are all the players that are registered with the current Tangerines first-team, and their specific ratings. The article begins with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best.

*Note that the official ratings are yet to be confirmed, and will be published by EA Sports when the EA FC 24 companion app for Ultimate Team launches later this month. Ratings are provided by the FUTScores Database, and are not 100% confirmed, and could be subject to change.

Some players are missing such as Will Squires, Matto Spinelli, Jake Daniels and Tayt Trusty.

1 . Mackenzie Chapman 50 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Kylian Kouassi 52 (+1) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Doug Tharme 62 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Richard O’Donnell 62 (+2) Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Sonny Carey 63 (+4) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

6 . Albie Morgan 63 (-1) Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales