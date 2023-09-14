News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Human remains found as officers search for missing man Edward Forrester
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Blackpool scored a late winner to beat Wigan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Blackpool scored a late winner to beat Wigan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Blackpool scored a late winner to beat Wigan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Every Blackpool’s player’s leaked rating on new EA FC 24 game as Brighton & Huddersfield stars feature: gallery

Blackpool's player ratings on the newest iteration of EA Sports’ game have been leaked, with some interesting scores dished out to the Tangerines squad.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Blackpool’s EA Sports FC 24 player ratings have been leaked, and there’s a few decisions that will raise a few eyebrows amongst the fanbase.

EA FC 24, or its full name EA Football Club 24, is due for release on Friday, September 29, and the official home and away kits will feature, but there will be no Bloomfield Road.

Player ratings are quite a discussion point amongst supporters, whilst some professional footballers are said to take their player ratings quite seriously. Ratings are usually based off of what the player has done in their previous year, and statistics are usually collated by someone who is either a Blackpool fan or has nominated themselves to be a data researcher for EA.

Blackpool's squad is quite different from the one that started with Michael Appleton on EA FIFA 23, with several players departing, and other coming in. Brighton's Jensen Weir was seen as a really good signing and after his performances for Morecambe last year his rating has gone up, whilst Jordan Rhodes who signed from Huddersfield Town has stayed the same. Some players have seen a rating decrease following relegation from the Championship and there are in fact no players that are rated over 70.

Below are all the players that are registered with the current Tangerines first-team, and their specific ratings. The article begins with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best.

*Note that the official ratings are yet to be confirmed, and will be published by EA Sports when the EA FC 24 companion app for Ultimate Team launches later this month. Ratings are provided by the FUTScores Database, and are not 100% confirmed, and could be subject to change.

Some players are missing such as Will Squires, Matto Spinelli, Jake Daniels and Tayt Trusty.

50

1. Mackenzie Chapman

50 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
52 (+1)

2. Kylian Kouassi

52 (+1) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
62

3. Doug Tharme

62 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
62 (+2)

4. Richard O’Donnell

62 (+2) Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
63 (+4)

5. Sonny Carey

63 (+4) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
63 (-1)

6. Albie Morgan

63 (-1) Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBrightonHuddersfield