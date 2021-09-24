Blackpool duo may be in the frame for Barnsley's visit

Both were key players in the closing months of last season as the Seasiders surged to promotion, though they have managed one game between them so far in 2021/22 following injuries in pre-season games.

Midfielder Stewart showed his value to the side as he helped Blackpool record their first win back in the Championship, against then leaders Fulham a fortnight ago, only for a foot injury in training to sideline him again.

Mitchell made a successful return to action in Tuesday’s Lancashire Senior Cup win over Fleetwood Town and enters the equation to face the Tykes.

Kevin Stewart will be assessed ahead of Blackpool's game with Barnsley tomorrow

Not for the first time this season, Critchley spoke of Stewart’s frustration yesterday morning, saying: “We have two training sessions before the game, and if Kevin is able to take part in those, he could be in contention.

“He wants to play and we really want him involved but I have to think of the bigger picture.

“It’s a long season and you can make a decision for the very short term, which could then put him at risk for a longer period.

“It’s worth him missing one, two or three games to be available for the rest of the season. It’s an injury he has been managing for a few weeks but it flared up last week, so we decided to de-load him and not put him under any pressure.”

The news on Mitchell, whose last competitive game was the play-off final at Wembley, is positive.

Critchley said: “It was great to see Demi back on the pitch this week. The plan was for him to play 45 minutes but he said at half-time that he wanted to play longer. He ended up doing around 60 and that will benefit him enormously.

“He was a big player for us last season and is eager to test himself. He is confident and he comes into contention.”

Visitors Barnsley’s only win of the Championship season came against Coventry City on the second weekend, though they stand above Blackpool in the table having drawn five of their eight games.