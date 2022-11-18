Blackpool discover their opponents for the third round of the FA Youth Cup

The young Seasiders enter the competition at the third round stage alongside all other clubs in the top two tiers of English football.

They will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s memorable run to the quarter-finals, where they beat Huddersfield Town, Cheltenham Town and Newcastle United on their way to the last eight.

They pushed Premier League giants Chelsea all the way at Stamford Bridge only to be edged out 3-2.

A date for Blackpool’s away game against Stoke will be confirmed in due course, but all third round ties must be completed by December 17.

It’s expected the game will take place at the home of Nantwich Town.

In other youth team news, Blackpool's EFL Youth Alliance fixture away to Accrington Stanley on Saturday has been postponed.

A separate match for the Under-17s against the same opposition is also off, with the opposition's pitches currently deemed unplayable.

New game dates will be confirmed in due course.

The young Seasiders are currently on a streak of seven consecutive victories in all competitions and have reached the quarter finals of the Professional Development Premier League Cup.

However, player development remains the focus according to Under-18s boss Neal Eardley.

“It’s great that we are getting results and winning games," he said.

"It’s a good habit to have and is good for the group in terms of confidence, but we all know that at this stage it’s about their development and trying to make them better players.