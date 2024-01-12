Blackpool discover their Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final opponent- full draw here
The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on Tuesday night to book their place in the next round of the competition.
Matty Virtue opened the scoring for Neil Critchley’s side in the opening stages of the game, with Marvin Ekpiteta doubling the lead in the second half, before Dylan Scott’s consolation.
Meanwhile, Bolton produced a 3-1 victory over Accrington at the Wham Stadium in their last 16 tie.
The quarter-finals are due to take place on the week commencing January 29- just before the transfer widow shuts.
Here is the full draw:
Bradford City V Doncaster or Wigan
Peterborough or Crawley V AFC Wimbledon
Brighton U21s V Wycombe