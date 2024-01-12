Blackpool discover their Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final opponent- full draw here

Blackpool will face Bolton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Blackpool overcame Burton Albion on Wednesday night

The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on Tuesday night to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Matty Virtue opened the scoring for Neil Critchley’s side in the opening stages of the game, with Marvin Ekpiteta doubling the lead in the second half, before Dylan Scott’s consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Bolton produced a 3-1 victory over Accrington at the Wham Stadium in their last 16 tie.

The quarter-finals are due to take place on the week commencing January 29- just before the transfer widow shuts.

Here is the full draw:

Bradford City V Doncaster or Wigan

Peterborough or Crawley V AFC Wimbledon