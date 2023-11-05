Blackpool discover potential FA Cup second round opponents- full draw here
The tie will take place on the weekend of December 2/3.
Neil Critchley’s side produced a 2-0 victory over Bromley to progress to the next stage of the competition.
Meanwhile, their potential second round opponents drew 1-1 on Saturday afternoon, and will replay the fixture.
Here is the full draw:
Maidstone United V Barrow
Wycombe Wanderers V Morecambe
Notts County V Shrewsbury Town
Chesterfield V Leyton Orient
Aldershot Town V Stockport County
Alfreton Town V Walsall
Blackpool V Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers
Cambridge United V Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town
Bolton Wanderers V Harrogate Town
Wrexham V Yeovil Town
Crewe or Derby County V Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United or Salford V Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley
Eastleigh V Reading
Gillingham V Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley PM
Stevenage V Port Vale or Burton Albion
Newport County V Barnet
Oxford United V Slough Town or Grimsby Town
Chester or York City V Wigan Athletic
Sutton United V Barnsley or Horsham
AFC Wimbledon V Ramsgate