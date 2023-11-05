News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Blackpool discover potential FA Cup second round opponents- full draw here

Blackpool will take on either Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The tie will take place on the weekend of December 2/3.

Neil Critchley’s side produced a 2-0 victory over Bromley to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, their potential second round opponents drew 1-1 on Saturday afternoon, and will replay the fixture.

Blackpool have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Cup following their victory over Bromley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Blackpool have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Cup following their victory over Bromley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Blackpool have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Cup following their victory over Bromley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Most Popular

Here is the full draw:

Maidstone United V Barrow

Wycombe Wanderers V Morecambe

Notts County V Shrewsbury Town

Chesterfield V Leyton Orient

Aldershot Town V Stockport County

Alfreton Town V Walsall

Blackpool V Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridge United V Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town

Bolton Wanderers V Harrogate Town

Wrexham V Yeovil Town

Crewe or Derby County V Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United or Salford V Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley

Eastleigh V Reading

Gillingham V Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley PM

Stevenage V Port Vale or Burton Albion

Newport County V Barnet

Oxford United V Slough Town or Grimsby Town

Chester or York City V Wigan Athletic

Sutton United V Barnsley or Horsham

AFC Wimbledon V Ramsgate

Related topics:BlackpoolScarborough AthleticAldershot TownNeil Critchley