Blackpool discover potential FA Cup fourth round opponents- for if they cause an upset in the Nottingham Forest replay
West Ham or Bristol City await the winner of Blackpool’s replay with Nottingham Forest- with the tie to take place on the weekend of January 27/28.
The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.
Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.
The clubs will now meet again at Bloomfield Road on the week commencing January 15.
Meanwhile, their potential fourth round opponents couldn’t be separated either, with their game ending 1-1 at the London Stadium.