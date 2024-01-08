News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool discover potential FA Cup fourth round opponents- for if they cause an upset in the Nottingham Forest replay

The FA Cup fourth round draw has taken place.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jan 2024, 20:00 GMT
Blackpool earned a replay against Nottingham ForestBlackpool earned a replay against Nottingham Forest
Blackpool earned a replay against Nottingham Forest

West Ham or Bristol City await the winner of Blackpool’s replay with Nottingham Forest- with the tie to take place on the weekend of January 27/28.

The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

Most Popular

The clubs will now meet again at Bloomfield Road on the week commencing January 15.

Meanwhile, their potential fourth round opponents couldn’t be separated either, with their game ending 1-1 at the London Stadium.

Related topics:BlackpoolNottingham ForestBristol CityWest HamPremier LeagueNeil Critchley