Blackpool discover potential FA Cup fourth round opponents- for if they cause an upset in the Nottingham Forest replay

The FA Cup fourth round draw has taken place.

Blackpool earned a replay against Nottingham Forest

West Ham or Bristol City await the winner of Blackpool’s replay with Nottingham Forest- with the tie to take place on the weekend of January 27/28.

The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

The clubs will now meet again at Bloomfield Road on the week commencing January 15.