Blackpool will face Aston Villa U21s at Bloomfield Road in the next round of the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders were always guaranteed a home tie after finishing top of their group, but it wasn’t as straightforward as many would’ve hoped.

After claiming a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra and picking a point in a stalemate against Liverpool U21s, Steve Bruce’s side just needed to avoid defeat away to Harrogate Town to qualify.

For a long period it looked as if they were heading out, after going two-goals down, before Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan levelled the scores to earn a draw.

A 5-4 win on penalties then helped Blackpool to the vital bonus point that put them ahead of Crewe.

Meanwhile, Villa were the only U21s side to progress from the group stages, after finishing second behind Bolton Wanderers and above both Fleetwood Town and Barrow.

The round of 32 will take place on the week commencing December 9, with further details to be announced.

Here is the full draw:

Morecambe V Lincoln City

Wrexham V Crewe Alexandra

Stockport County V Bradford City

Bolton Wanderers V Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United V Tranmere Rovers

Blackpool V Aston Villa U21s

Chesterfield V Wigan Athletic

Doncaster Rovers V Port Vale

Wycombe Wanderers V Swindon Town

Peterborough United V Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic V Leyton Orient

Walsall V Reading

Cheltenham Town V Cambridge United

Colchester United V AFC Wimbledon

Burton Albion V Stevenage

Exeter City V Birmingham City