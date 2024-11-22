Blackpool to face Premier League youngsters in EFL Trophy - full draw here including League Two challenges for Stockport County and Wrexham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders were always guaranteed a home tie after finishing top of their group, but it wasn’t as straightforward as many would’ve hoped.
After claiming a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra and picking a point in a stalemate against Liverpool U21s, Steve Bruce’s side just needed to avoid defeat away to Harrogate Town to qualify.
For a long period it looked as if they were heading out, after going two-goals down, before Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan levelled the scores to earn a draw.
A 5-4 win on penalties then helped Blackpool to the vital bonus point that put them ahead of Crewe.
Meanwhile, Villa were the only U21s side to progress from the group stages, after finishing second behind Bolton Wanderers and above both Fleetwood Town and Barrow.
The round of 32 will take place on the week commencing December 9, with further details to be announced.
Here is the full draw:
Morecambe V Lincoln City
Wrexham V Crewe Alexandra
Stockport County V Bradford City
Bolton Wanderers V Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United V Tranmere Rovers
Blackpool V Aston Villa U21s
Chesterfield V Wigan Athletic
Doncaster Rovers V Port Vale
Wycombe Wanderers V Swindon Town
Peterborough United V Northampton Town
Charlton Athletic V Leyton Orient
Walsall V Reading
Cheltenham Town V Cambridge United
Colchester United V AFC Wimbledon
Burton Albion V Stevenage
Exeter City V Birmingham City
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.