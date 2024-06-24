Blackpool discover first Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents- with final team still to be confirmed

The first round draw has taken place for the EFL Trophy (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)The first round draw has taken place for the EFL Trophy (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Details have been confirmed for the first round of the EFL Trophy.

Blackpool have been drawn in Group E of the northern section alongside Crewe Alexandra and Harrogate Town.

A Premier League Category One U21 side will also be added later this week, with the draw set to take place on Sky Sports News on June 27 at 2.30pm.

Aston Villa U21, Everton U21, Liverpool U21, Manchester City U21, Manchester United U21, Newcastle U21, Nottingham Forest U21 and Wolves U21 are the teams that could still be added to the Seasiders’ group.

Last year, the Seasiders faced Barrow, Morecambe and Liverpool U21 in the opening round of the EFL Trophy – winning all three games.

They later defeated Barnsley, Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers before eventually being knocked out by Peterborough in the semi-finals.

The Posh would go on to win the competition, with Darren Ferguson’s side claiming a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Blackpool have won the EFL Trophy on two occasions in the past, lifting the cup in 2002 and 2004.

