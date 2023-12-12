Blackpool discover FA Cup second round opponent following replay between Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green Rovers
The tie was originally meant to take place on December 2, but the fixture was plunged into chaos due to an FA investigation into David Horseman’s side.
Forest Green admitted the charge relating to an ineligible player, with the decision made to replay their first round tie against Scarborough Athletic.
The Gloucestershire club claimed a 4-2 victory over the non-league side at the Flamingo Land Stadium this evening, meaning the Seasiders now know which team they will be welcoming to Bloomfield Road on December 19.
Ryan Qualter gave Scarborough the lead ahead of the half hour mark, before Tyrese Omotoye swiftly equalised for the visitors.
Following the restart, Callum Morton and Sean Robertson both added their names to the scoresheet to put Forest Green in the driving seat.
Luca Coville pulled one back for the home side in the latter stages, before a Matt Stevens goal sealed the win.