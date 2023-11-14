Blackpool discover FA Cup second round opponent following replay between Forest Green and Scarborough Athletic
Blackpool will face Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.
The tie will take place at Bloomfield Road on December 2 (K.O. 3pm).
Goals from Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele helped the Seasiders overcome Bromley earlier this month to progress in the competition.
Meanwhile, a replay was required for Forest Green to beat non-league Scarborough.
Goals from Teddy Jenks, Kyle McAllister, Jamie Robson, Harvey Bunker and Tyrese Omotoye helped David Horseman’s side to the second round, as they claimed a 5-2 win at the New Lawn.