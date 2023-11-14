News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool discover FA Cup second round opponent following replay between Forest Green and Scarborough Athletic

Blackpool will face Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Nov 2023, 21:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The tie will take place at Bloomfield Road on December 2 (K.O. 3pm).

Goals from Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele helped the Seasiders overcome Bromley earlier this month to progress in the competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a replay was required for Forest Green to beat non-league Scarborough.

Goals from Teddy Jenks, Kyle McAllister, Jamie Robson, Harvey Bunker and Tyrese Omotoye helped David Horseman’s side to the second round, as they claimed a 5-2 win at the New Lawn.

Related topics:BlackpoolScarborough AthleticKaramoko DembeleSeasidersBromleyShayne Lavery