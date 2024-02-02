News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool discover EFL Trophy semi-final opponents- full draw here

Blackpool will face Peterborough United in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy- with a place at Wembley up for grabs.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 18:14 GMT
The Seasiders will welcome the Posh to Bloomfield Road on the week commencing February 19- just days after they meet at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One.

Neil Critchley’s side booked their place in the final four on Tuesday night after overcoming Bolton Wanderers on penalties- following a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Peterborough claimed a 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Here is the full draw:

Bradford City V Wycombe Wanderers

Blackpool V Peterborough

