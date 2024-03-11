Jordan Rhodes was sent off against Portsmouth (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker was sent off for the first time in his career prior of the break of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road after being deemed by the referee to have used his elbow in an aerial challenge with Joe Rafferty.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley revealed immediately after the game that the club intended to contest the decision in order to ensure the availability of the 34-year-old.

Blackpool have now been informed that their appeal has been successful, and Rhodes will be able to feature in the midweek trip to Sixfields, as well as the upcoming fixtures away to Wigan Athletic and Derby County either side of the international break.

An FA statement on the decision read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes. As a result, the forward will be available for their next three fixtures. Jordan Rhodes was sent off during an EFL League One game against Portsmouth on Saturday, 9 March.”

While discussing the red card incident, Critchley called for more open dialogue between clubs and officials.

“I didn’t speak to the referee after the game because it’s pointless, a lot of them seem to go into defence mode,” he said.

"As an organisation, sometimes if they want to learn and improve they have to show more humility in the fact they are going to make mistakes. If you close your eyes to it then you’ll keep making the same errors again.