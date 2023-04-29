'Blackpool did themselves proud': Gary Rowett's verdict on Millwall's win that confirmed relegation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result confirmed Blackpool’s relegation back to League One after two seasons in the Championship.

As for Millwall, the win moved them into the play-off spaces ahead of next week’s final day.

“You look forward to these games, you embrace them,” Rowett told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a manager I’ve been in the play-offs with Derby and Burton, so I know what the games are all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I keep reminding the players that our aim this season isn’t to get in the play-offs – our aim this season is to try and get promotion, so this is the first step. We’ve got to go and beat Blackburn, which is going to be a very tough game.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett

“There are games over the weekend and it could be out of our hands, but ultimately you have got to embrace these moments and look forward to these games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool did themselves proud and made a real game of it. It was about winning the game and we did that, which should give the players a little bit of confidence and belief – but it guarantees nothing.

“In these games someone has got to win and someone has got to lose – someone is going to get in the top six and someone is going to get disappointed. We’re in there fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should be proud of where we are because we’re having a strong season.

“When I walked into the club on my first day, my aim was to challenge for the top six. The club had done it under Neil (Harris) and just fell a little bit short. It was the next season that then the team struggled. It was that swing (in fortunes) and I just wanted that consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel now we’re a very, very strong top Championship side. What we’ve got to try and do now is take the next step. That’s not an easy thing to do but we’ve given ourselves a fantastic chance.