Blackpool desperate to avoid matching unwanted record from miserable 2014/15 campaign

The Seasiders are now without a victory in their last 14 league games, a run that stretches back to the 2-1 win against Coventry City on October 29.

Since then, 112 days have passed without Blackpool picking up three points in the league, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Championship as a result.

During that run, only six points have been picked up out of a possible 42, leaving Mick McCarthy’s side four points adrift of safety with only 15 games remaining.

In the interest of fairness, they have won in the FA Cup during that time, thrashing Nottingham Forest 4-1 in their third round tie in January.

But it’s the league that is the bread and butter for McCarthy’s men and they will be desperately hoping to reverse their miserable run of form, starting with Stoke City on Saturday.

Should Blackpool fail to pick up a win in their next four games against Stoke, Blackburn Rovers, Reading and Burnley, they will match the club’s 18-game winless run during the season they were last relegated from the Championship in 2015.

Mick McCarthy has just 15 games remaining to keep Blackpool in the Championship

Lee Clark presided over that horrific run of results from January 31 until the end of the season after a 1-0 home victory against Brighton.

