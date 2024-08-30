Blackpool defender set to make National League move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Dan Sassi looks set to make a move to the National League.

The 20-year-old joined the Seasiders from Burnley during the January transfer window, with no prior first-team experience under his belt at the time.

Within a month of his arrival at Bloomfield Road, Sassi was sent out to Rochdale, where he made 10 appearances.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now reported a move back to Spotland is now on the cards for the former Stoke City academy player, with the centre back set to link up with the Dale again, this time on a season-long loan.

Jimmy McNulty’s side have started the new season with eight points in their opening five games, and currently sit seventh in the National League table, after finishing the last campaign in 11th.

The departure of Sassi could be part of a chain that sees Blackpool add another defender to their ranks before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

Earlier today, Inside Clubs linked the Seasiders with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Odeluga Offiah, in what could be a loan deal.