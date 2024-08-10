Blackpool defender set to make debut for new club after short-term National League move

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Aug 2024, 09:00 GMT
Jack Moore Jack Moore
Jack Moore
Blackpool defender Jack Moore has made the move to Tamworth on a short-term loan deal.

The 20-year-old has joined the National League outfit on a one-month deal, and could potentially make his debut for The Lambs this afternoon against Sutton United.

Moore featured 22 times while on loan with Chorley in the first half of last season, before being recalled and handed his senior debut by the Seasiders in January.

Throughout the summer, he featured in a number of pre-season friendlies for Neil Critchley’s side as part of the first-team’s preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

He becomes the third Blackpool youngster to head out on loan in recent times, with Josh Miles joining Warrington Town in National League North and Kwaku Donkor linking up with Welling United in National League South.

If selected this weekend, the pair will face King’s Lynn Town and Aveley respectively in their first competitive outings for their new clubs.

