The 29-year-old featured 34 times for the Owls across all competitions – including Monday’s last gasp Sky Bet League One play-off final victory over Barnsley at Wembley Stadium – after moving to Hillsborough on loan at the start of the season.

The former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland full back, who was on Manchester United's books as a youngster, netted the third goal in the remarkable comeback against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James has one year remaining on his current deal with the Seasiders and will return to Bloomfield Road for pre-season, but the Bacup-born left-footer is hoping that a switch is on the cards after Darren Moore's side swapped places with the Tangerines in the Championship.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City runs past Reece James of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackpool at Bet365 Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Speaking to our sister paper, The Star, during the club’s civic reception at the Town Hall, James said, “Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here.

"It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”