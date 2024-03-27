Blackpool defender provides update in message to fans following injury heartache

Blackpool’s Andy Lyons has sent a message to fans after undergoing successful surgery.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Mar 2024, 22:55 GMT
The wing-back was stretchered off in the Seasiders game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road last month, with it later being confirmed he had suffered an ACL injury and faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

On Wednesday evening, Lyons took to Instagram to share a photo of himself smiling in his hospital bed following the first major part of his treatment.

The caption read: “Absolutely gutted to get this injury but I’ll do everything I can to get back better and stronger. Surgery was a success, the road to recovery starts now.”

Lyons joined Blackpool from Shamrock Rovers at the beginning of 2023, and has made 44 appearances for the club so far- including his 25 outings in all competitions this season.

Some of the 23-year-old’s Seasiders teammates were quick to comment on his Instagram post, with Richard O’Donnell writing: “You’ve got this mate.”

Meanwhile, the likes CJ Hamilton, Dan Grimshaw, Kyle Joseph, Olly Casey and the out on loan Dominic Thompson shared love heart emojis, alongside various others.

