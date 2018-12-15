Blackpool defender is praised for his professionalism

In-demand Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt has earned the praise of team-mate Jay Spearing for the way he’s reacted to his failure to get a summer move.

The centre-back was the focus of intense transfer speculation during much of pre-season, with Ipswich Town the club looking most likely to seal his signature.

But the Tractor Boys never stumped up the cash Blackpool were demanding and he remained at the club, despite further interest from Wigan Athletic and Rangers.

Since then, the 27-year-old – who is only in his second season as a Football League player – has knuckled down and delivered a number of impressive displays.

That has impressed Pool’s captain Spearing, who believes it’s only a matter of time until Tilt gets the move he desires.

“I think he can kick on. For me he should easily be in the Championship now,” Spearing told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“He came into the Football League late but if you saw him last year you’d have no idea it was his first season.

“You would have thought he had been there for three or four years, easy.

“He’s fast, he’s powerful, loves a tackle, loves winning headers.

“On the ball he can be a little bit scary sometimes when he tries taking someone on as a centre-half and you’re thinking ‘oh my God, what are you doing?’

“But for me, part of that shows he’s confident on the ball and shows he can pick out a pass.

“In the summer he’s had a lot of interest and there were a few bids turned down, but I was just buzzing he stayed.

“He’s got even better this season, if anything, and he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“Gary (Bowyer, former Blackpool boss) left him out of a couple of the early games due to all the speculation and at the time his agent was probably getting in his ear.

“But he came in, kept training hard and has got better.

“I told him ‘if you want to get this move you want so much, the only way you’ll get it is if you’re playing week in, week out and showing what you’re about.’

“He was disappointed in the summer but since then his attitude for the team and for the lads has been excellent.”

Former Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer was adamant Tilt was worth at least £1m but it is understood Ipswich’s offers only ever reached the £800,000 mark.