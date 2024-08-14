Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Pennington states it was important for Blackpool to claim a victory over Burton Albion.

The Seasiders started the season with a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town in League One, but bounced back with a 4-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Pennington claimed a second half brace against the Brewers, who played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney’s 11th minute red card for a handball in the penalty box.

The defender’s two strikes came either side of goals for Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans, and is a career first for the former Everton youngster, who made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer.

“It sounds quite nice, I’ll take it, it’s not happened before in a professional game,” he said.

“I’ve been close a couple of times, so it’s nice to have that feeling. I don’t score often enough to start throwing out celebrations, it only happens when you get a few in a season and it’s more normal to you.

“I just wanted to enjoy the moment with the fans. My family were here tonight as well, so it was nice to look up there and give them a little wave.

“I said to Olly (Casey) before the season that’ll head one to him and he’ll head one to me, so he’s sorted me out with the first one.

“It was really important to get a good result and get the spirits up heading into the weekend - we’re all looking forward to what should be a really good game at Bloomfield Road (against Stockport County) in front of our fans.

“If you look at the results at the weekend, the teams that came up won, so it’s not an easy thing to play against those sides. These things happen, and we bounced back against Burton, but it’s important that we bounce back in the league.”