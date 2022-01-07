Blackpool continue discussions over Crewe Alexandra loanee
Blackpool will “try to find a way” to resolve the Owen Dale issue before his loan contract expires next week.
The forward arrived at Bloomfield Road from Crewe Alexandra on September 1 with a view to the deal becoming permanent this month.
No agreement has yet been reached and Crewe boss David Artell stated last month he would welcome the 23-year-old back at Gresty Road.
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley said: “The loan runs until the 10th and we have to try to find a way, if we can, of bringing Owen here. Those discussions are happening.”
The last of Dale’s 10 Seasiders appearances was at Derby County on December 11.
He was an unused substitute against Peterborough United a week later but has not featured since Christmas.
Elsewhere, debate has continued throughout the week over Blackpool’s winning penalty against Hull City on New Year’s Day and Critchley is happy the correct decision was made.
He told The Gazette: “My initial reaction was ‘penalty’ and I’ve not seen anything since to suggest it wasn’t.
“Josh Bowler has touched the ball ahead and the Hull player has stretched a leg out and not made contact with the ball. These decisions are borderline sometimes but it was about time we got one.”
