George Byers has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season

The midfielder, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, was reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley and Oxford United, but it is Bloomfield Road that has proved to be his eventual destination.

It is believed Blackpool sporting director David Downes has played a big a role in the deal, due to his past links with Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland youth international started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.