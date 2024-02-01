Blackpool confirm signing of former Watford and Swansea City midfielder after seeing off competition from Oxford United and Barnsley
The midfielder, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, was reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley and Oxford United, but it is Bloomfield Road that has proved to be his eventual destination.
It is believed Blackpool sporting director David Downes has played a big a role in the deal, due to his past links with Wednesday.
The former Scotland youth international started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.
In total he has featured 78 times for Wednesday, and was part of the squad that earned promotion via the League One play-offs last year. So far this season, he has made 22 appearances in the Championship, finding the back of the net on one occasion.