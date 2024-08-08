Blackpool confirm signing of former loanee from Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have completed the signing of Elliot Embleton on a two-year deal - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder makes the move from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his time at the Stadium of Light, having first made his senior debut for the Black Cats in 2017 after progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

Embleton previously enjoyed success at Bloomfield Road while on loan with the Seasiders back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the 25-year-old scored on two occasions and provided four assists in 21 appearances.

One of his goals came in the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, while he was also part of the starting XI that claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the final at Wembley, which was Blackpool’s most-recent promotion to the Championship.

After joining Sunderland from Middlesbrough as a youngster, Embleton went on to feature on 92 occasions for the club, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists, with one of his strikes helping the Black Cats to promotion to the second tier in 2022.

As well as being loaned to the Seasiders, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby County, with his spell with the latter being disrupted by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embleton becomes Blackpool’s second midfield recruit of the summer, with Lee Evans joining as a free agent in July following his departure from Portsmouth.

Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Elkan Baggott have also arrived at Bloomfield Road in the last few months.