Blackpool complete third signing of the summer as West Brom defender and former Bolton loanee signs three-year deal

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:43 BST
Blackpool have completed the signing of Zac Ashworth for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

The left-back makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a three-year deal - with the option of an additional 12 months included in his contract.

After coming through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, Ashworth featured six times for the Baggies first-team, as well as picking up senior experience on loan.

Following a six month stint with Burton Albion, the 21-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers for the 2023/24 campaign.

During his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, he scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 outings under former Seasiders defender Ian Evatt.

The Wales U21 international is the son of Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth - who also previously worked for West Brom.

Ashworth is Blackpool’s third signing of the summer, following Jordan Rhodes’ return to the Fylde Coast after a successful loan spell, and the arrival of Ashley Fletcher after his departure from Watford.

