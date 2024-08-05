Blackpool complete sixth signing of the summer as Ipswich Town man makes the move

Blackpool have signed Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott on a season-long loan.

The defender becomes the Seasiders’ sixth arrival of the summer, following the signings of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Portman Road, the 21-year-old has made seven senior appearances for Ipswich, as well as picking up game time out on loan, with the centre back having stints with the likes of King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham and Cheltenham Town.

Baggott’s most recent spell away from the Blues came with Bristol Rovers during the second half of last season, during which time he featured in 14 League One games, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Matt Taylor’s side.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley had highlighted the defence as a key area to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, with gaps being left following the departures of both Marvin Ekpiteta and Callum Connolly.

Baggott will now be in contention to feature in the Seasiders’ opening game away to Crawley Town on Saturday (K.O. 5.30pm), alongside the likes of Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband and Dan Sassi.