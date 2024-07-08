Blackpool complete signing of ex-Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have signed former Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road following the end of his short-term deal at Fratton Park - where he made four appearances after joining the club in March.

Prior to his move to Pompey, Evans had spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.

His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required back in October to rectify the issue.

He departed the Suffolk outfit back in January after his contract was mutually terminated.

Evans’ career started with Newport County, before being snapped up by Wolverhampton Wanderers, making 67 appearances during his time at Molineux between 2013 and 2017.

Following a season with Sheffield United, he made the permanent move to Wigan Athletic in 2019, after previously enjoying two successful loan spells at the Brick Community Stadium.

The four-time Wales international knows what it takes to get out of League One, having been promoted to the Championship on four occasions throughout his career so far.