Blackpool have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

The 22-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Everton, and will fill the gap left by Dan Grimshaw - who departed the Seasiders last week to join Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

Tyrer has progressed through the Toffees’ various youth ranks, but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club.

In recent years, he has picked up first-team experience away from Goodison Park.

During the 2022/23 campaign, he was loaned out to Chester in National League North, and managed 18 clean sheets in 47 games while at the Deva Stadium.

Meanwhile, he spent last season with Chesterfield, as Paul Cook’s side topped the National League to earn promotion to League Two.

In 43 outings for the Derbyshire outfit, Tyrer kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions.