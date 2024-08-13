Blackpool complete deal for former Reading forward on loan from Southampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have completed the signing of Dom Ballard on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 19-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on the back of a fruitful spell with Reading in the first half last season.

In 12 appearances for the Royals, the forward found the back of the net on five occasions, as well as providing two assists.

His campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was cut short through injury in November, with the England U19 international snapping his patellar tendon.

Ballard is a product of the Southampton academy, and was part of the team that won the Premier League Two title in 2023.

Meanwhile, he has also made four senior appearances for the Saints, with his debut being marked with a goal in a 3-0 victory over Cambridge United in the EFL Cup.