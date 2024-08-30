Blackpool complete deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender in 10th signing of the summer

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2024, 20:15 BST
Blackpool have completed the signing of versatile defender Odeluga Offiah.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After initially spending time in the Bromley academy as a youngster, Offiah has been in with the Seagulls since 2017.

His progression through the ranks at the Amex Stadium has seen him go on to make 10 senior appearances for the East Sussex club.

Meanwhile, he’s also picked up first-team experience in the Scottish Premiership after spending the first half of last season on loan with Hearts, during which time he scored one goal in nine outings.

