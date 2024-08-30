Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have completed the signing of versatile defender Odeluga Offiah.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After initially spending time in the Bromley academy as a youngster, Offiah has been in with the Seagulls since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His progression through the ranks at the Amex Stadium has seen him go on to make 10 senior appearances for the East Sussex club.

Meanwhile, he’s also picked up first-team experience in the Scottish Premiership after spending the first half of last season on loan with Hearts, during which time he scored one goal in nine outings.