Blackpool come back with a bang: The Gazette's verdict on the Seasiders' dramatic opening day draw against Bristol City

The fans simply didn’t want to go home, and who can blame them? The thought of having to navigate their way back to Lancashire on the gridlocked M5 and M6 clearly was clearly a deeply unpleasant proposition they weren’t willing to face again.

In all seriousness, this wasn’t your bog-standard season opener. This meant a great deal to the Pool fans, who haven’t been able to see their tangerine heroes – not properly, at least, in full numbers – for almost a year-and-a-half.

That alone is reason to celebrate, but Saturday’s jaunt to the South West – perhaps the term ‘trek’ would be more fitting – was also the moment Blackpool made their long-awaited return to the Championship.

The level where they really belong. The level where they should never have left. The level where they would have been set for life had their Premier League riches been invested after their solitary season in the top flight. But alas, that’s all in the past.

Looking to the now, and indeed, to the future, Neil Critchley will know his side have work to do.

They were far from their best at Ashton Gate on Saturday. In fact, they were some way off it. “For large parts, we just didn’t seem like us”, was one particular line that stood out during Critchley’s post-match interview.

Shayne Lavery is mobbed by his teammates and supporters after his dramatic last-gasp equaliser

And yet, the qualities that can never be doubted about a Blackpool side managed and coached by Critchley is their heart, their spirit and their never-say-die attitude.

Having stayed in the game at 1-0, when they could easily have folded and been beaten by two or three, the Seasiders got their reward at the death.

It couldn’t have come much later as well, could it? Shayne Lavery’s near-post finish was virtually the last kick of the game, the referee blowing the final whistle within 10 seconds of the restart.

And those celebrations...just wow. We can analyse team selection, tactics and how the game panned out until the cow comes home, but wild celebrations like that is what football is all about. Moments that have been missing for far too long now.

The spine-tingling roar from the away end, the flailing array of limbs, the players all rushing to mob Lavery, Critchley punching in the air in delight on the touchline...yep, Blackpool are back alright.

Ah yes, there was actually a 90-minute game. How could we forget?

Let’s be honest, Bristol City were in control for the vast majority of it. Despite making a fairly settled start, where Pool looked calm and composed on the ball and got into one or two promising positions, the home side soon took over.

Despite finishing in 19th last season, Nigel Pearson’s outfit are an established one at this level. Their squad is packed full of Championship experience.

While they might not be the most exciting on the eye or free-flowing of teams, they know what it takes in the second tier.

Their players all seemed to be an inch or two taller than their Blackpool counterparts with added strength and assuredness in possession of the ball, to match.

They soon wrestled control of proceedings and remained in the ascendancy for a good hour or so.

The Seasiders, originally keen to stick faith with the possession-based approach they’ve been practising in pre-season, were soon forced to hit aimless long balls just to get out and avoid an embarrassing calamity.

All that did, however, was hand the ball back to the hosts who brought it back towards the Blackpool goal at an alarming rate.

Coming under relentless pressure, the Seasiders also continued to shoot themselves in the foot with the concession of a string of needless free-kicks.

When you’re facing a Pearson side that tends to get the ball in the box with relative frequency, that’s not exactly ideal.

That’s not to say the Robins were constantly banging at the Blackpool door. I wasn’t overly impressed with them, I must admit. They looked okay, an obvious step-up from the League One sides we witnessed last season, but mid-table at best.

But they were faster, they were stronger and they were winning the tactical battle as well as the physical one. Whatever Pool tried, it didn’t appear to work.

The Seasiders looked especially weak in central midfield, where the absence of Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart was particularly felt.

Pool had already survived two or three warning signs before Bristol City eventually edged their noses in front on the stroke of half-time – a particularly frustrating time to concede.

Chris Martin, who, it must be said, looked a yard offside, had all the time in the world to head home beyond Chris Maxwell after being left unmarked at the back stick. Onside or not, you couldn’t begrudge the hosts their half-time lead.

The second-half continued in the same vein until Critchley opted to change things off the bench within the final 15 minutes.

First on was Josh Bowler, who added directness and purpose on the right wing. He was soon followed by the hero of the hour, Shayne Lavery.

Despite only being on the pitch for 10 minutes, Lavery was involved in more goalmouth action in his short cameo than any of his teammates were for the previous 80.

It was no coincidence that it was the debutants Bowler and Lavery who combined for the last-gasp leveller, the Northern Irishman turning home at the near post from Bowler’s ball across the face of goal. Que scenes of bedlam.

It was a memorable end to what had actually been a below-par display from the Seasiders. But in terms of the result, a draw away from home on the opening day for a newly-promoted side has to be considered a hugely positive one.

But we all know the Seasiders are still a little short. A new right-back and a creative spark in midfield are a must.

But all that talk is for another day, once the jubilation has subsided and the dust has settled. For now, it’s time to revel.