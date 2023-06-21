Blackpool coach Stephen Dobbie would welcome Manchester City ace back to Bloomfield Road

The 20-year-old ace made 20 Championship appearances for the Seasiders last term after making his debut - when replacing CJ Hamilton - in the 4-1 win over Premier League newboys Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

The youngster was handed his first start in Michael Appleton's final game in charge of the Tangerines as they were beaten 2-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

And he netted his first and only goal for the club with the winner against Norwich City at Carrow Road on the last day of the season, which marked just a second away win in 14 attempts.

Blackpool's Manager Stephen Dobbie The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

“Honestly I’m very surprised because as soon as I came in I saw his talent," confessed Dobbie.

“There’s been a lot of work on the training field with him individually to get that confidence in front of goal and he’s been unlucky with a few chances, especially against West Brom.

“It was very pleasing for him to get his goal and we’ll wait and see where he goes in the summer."

It remains to be seen where Rogers will be playing his football during the 2023-24 campaign, but Blackpool fans might get the chance to see the Etihad star in action again.

Blackpool's Morgan Rogers The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

City's Under 21s could yet be drawn in Group A with the Seasiders in the EFL Trophy, which will be drawn at 11-30am on Thursday.

Neil Critchley's side have already been placed in a pre-determined group of the northern section along with Barrow and Morecambe.

An U21 Premier League side of either Everton, Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest or Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be placed alongside them.

“It was actually a great move," continued Dobbie. "Josh Bowler played a great little ball and Morgan has got that quality. All he needs is that bit of confidence and for someone to believe in him.

“When he puts in performances like that, he can be a right force.”

Meanwhile, after the EFL shares its fixture schedule at 9am, the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will then take place at 2-30pm. Blackpool will be ball number five in the northern section of the draw.