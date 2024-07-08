Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool youth coach Neal Eardley believes the club’s decision to withdraw from the Central League will prove to be the right decision.

The Seasiders’ intention ahead of the 2024/25 campaign is to provide their youngsters game time in different ways, with a focus on sending players out on loan.

Fixtures in the Central League were often dependent on weather conditions and pitch surfaces last season, with each team playing a varied number of matches at the end of the season.

Backing Blackpool’s new approach, Eardley said: “It was a decision made over the summer. As a football club we’ve decided it’s the right thing to do, and as a staff we have to respect and roll with the way it now looks.

“We’re all on board with that and we all believe it’s the right way for the club to go about things in the future.

“It’s about having different challenges, whether that’s the fixtures here or going out on loan, every game is different.

“Rob (Apter) is the perfect example of someone that’s come through the system, gone out on several loans, and hopefully this season will be closer to the first team and we’ll see him at Bloomfield Road - which would be great for everyone at the football club.

“He’s been at Bamber, Chester, Scunthorpe United and then Tranmere, so the pathway he’s been on has been great for him and it’s helped him to develop.

“Our job is to make sure we make the right decision for every player we have because not everyone is going to be like Rob, every player is different.”

Apter’s rise up the leagues through different loan spells culminated with him being named League Two Young Player of the Season after his successful stint at Prenton Park with Tranmere Rovers.

Last month, Blackpool’s Sporting Director David Downes also cited the 21-year-old’s progress as a factor behind the decision, as he expressed disappointment with what the club had got out of the Central League in recent years.

“We haven’t done away with the development squad at all, we’ve just got to the point where we have reviewed what we do,” he told the fans forum.

“The development squad has probably had three seasons where it’s been heavily invested in, and to date we’ve not had a lot of success out of it.

“We’ve just come out of the Central League because we didn’t think it worked for us as a club. Irregular fixtures, a poor games programme and standard, not played on grass pitches, and things like that. We just didn’t think we got any real benefit out of it.

“If we look at the flagship player at the minute, which is Rob (Apter), we’ve got him to the point where he’s 21 and he’s played 81 men's games. He’s been really well managed by the club in terms of going up the pyramid. He’s been exposed to men’s football really early and that’s probably the better way to go.

“We’ve got a group of youth team players that we’re really excited about that got beat in the Floodlit cup final by Wimbledon. We think they’re the best group as a collective we’ve had for a long time so we’re going to try to put the right pegs in the right holes.

“For the development lads, we’ll get someone in to work with them who has a multifaceted role- being a coach, a mentor, and loan manager- feeding into Neil (Critchley) and his staff to improve the connection between the academy and the first team.