Blackpool coach Neal Eardley says he was happy with what the club’s youngsters got out of their first pre-season outing.

A Seasiders XI, featuring players from the development, were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to AFC Blackpool at the Mechanics, with a first half goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Despite the defeat, Eardley was pleased with the challenge Blackpool faced, and how it’ll prove beneficial for the ‘exciting’ group of youngsters ahead of the new campaign.

“We spoke about the physical output before the game, it was a good exercise for us, especially with the personnel we had out on the pitch - we had a lot of first year scholars out there and some younger pros, so it was a good mix,” he said.

“We got out of it what we wanted. Nobody likes to lose a game of football but it was more about what we got our of it physically. It was a good challenge from that perspective and I think we stood up to it.

“It was very difficult, it was a typical pre-season game, there was no slickness to either side’s play. We can accept mistakes if we see them trying to do the right thing. We would’ve liked to have been better, but its our first match and it caps off a good week for us.

“We’ll have different challenges. We’re going up to Rangers next week and then we’ve got Crewe. We need to make sure we’re doing the right things for our players.

“We’ll give the players all the support they need. There’s a couple that might need to go out and get football this year, which is our idea for quite a few of them. As we move pre-season those type of things will fall into place.