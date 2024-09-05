Two Blackpool youngsters were handed their senior debuts in Tangerine on Tuesday night.

In his final game as interim head coach prior to the arrival of Steve Bruce, Richard Keogh introduced Spencer Knight and Theo Upton off the bench in the second half of the 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.

The latter of the two became the Seasiders’ third-ever youngest player, and is a boyhood Blackpool fan.

Keogh believes the whole experience would’ve been beneficial; not just the minutes on the pitch.

“It was about how they trained with the group and how they conducted themselves,” he said.

“It’s credit to them, and the academy staff. They earned the right to be in the squad.

Spencer Knight (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“It was important for them to be around the environment, and feel what it’s like on a matchday, see how someone like Jordan Rhodes prepares.

“It’s nice that they got on the pitch, but it was important for their development to see what the level is.”