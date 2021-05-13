Blackpool coach Colin Calderwood enters the betting for vacant Leyton Orient job

The League Two side are looking for a new boss after deciding not to hand the job to interim manager Jobi McAnuff on a permanent basis.

McAnuff oversaw the final 16 games of Orient's season after the sacking of Ross Embleton, winning six and guiding the club to an 11th place finish in the fourth tier.

Orient chairman Nigel Travis said the London club were aiming to make a "swift" appointment.

Former Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is currently the favourite to land the job with the bookies.

Jackett, who was sacked at Fratton Park in March, has seen his odds dramatically slashed in just two days.

But Calderwood has come from nowhere and is now second favourite for the vacancy, according to SkyBet.Former Seasiders Richie Wellens and Ian Holloway are also included in the betting, alongside the likes of Paul Tisdale, Neil Ardley and Mark Cooper.

Calderwood was brought to Bloomfield Road at the end of October last year

Calderwood, who has previously managed Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest, Hibernian and Cambridge United, was appointed to Blackpool's coaching staff in 2020.

He took up the role of assistant head-coach, where he has since worked closely with Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity.

Contrary to rumours, Calderwood was Critchley's choice for the role and wasn't appointed against the head coach's wishes.