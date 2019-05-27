Blackpool closing in on signing of Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf

Blackpool are closing in on the signing of Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf.

The 27-year-old bagged 21 goals in all competitions this season as Solihull enjoyed a fine campaign, finishing runners up in the National League.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame Solihull 3-2 in their second round replay at Bloomfield Road.

Yussuf, who has previously played for the likes of Burton Albion, Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, Lincoln City and Barrow, was out of contract at Solihull.

The Tanzanian has already bid his goodbyes to Solihull, commenting on his Instagram page that a "new challenge" now awaits him.

"I would just like to say I've had a great two seasons but after weeks of negotiations unfortunately me and Solihull could not come to an agreement with a new contract," he said.

"A new challenge now awaits me.

"Thanks to all the Solihull fans that made me feel welcome. I made some great friends and had some great times.

"I wish Solihull all the best in the future."