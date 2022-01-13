Blackpool Championship memories: Last victory over Barnsley

Trying to deal with a long throw-in into the danger area from Liverpool loanee Jack Robinson, Golbourne’s attempted clearance bounced across the line off the bar.

Having won their opening league game of the season 3-1 at Doncaster, Blackpool failed to fire for much of the game.

And despite not having managed to score so far this term, Barnsley just about enjoyed the better of the first half at Bloomfield Road.

Their best chance of the half came in just the fourth minute.

Midfielder David Perkins played an expertly-executed one-two with striker Chris O’Grady before lashing a super drive inches over the bar.

O’Grady himself was next to go close. The former Sheffield Wednesday striker picked up a smart pass from Tomasz Cywka before driving a low shot narrowly wide.

Bobby Grant saw a couple of efforts blocked for Blackpool, but it was not until the 42nd minute that the hosts went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock.

Kirk Broadfoot played Michael Chopra in behind the Barnsley defence only for the former Newcastle and Cardiff hitman to screw a low, angled strike just past the far post.

Barnsley got the second half off to a flying start as they almost broke the deadlock a minute after the resumption.

Full-back Golbourne found acres of space down the flank and crossed for O’Grady, only for the big striker to guide a header dismally over the top from barely eight yards.

The next Tykes chance fell to Cywka, who took a short free-kick from Jim O’Brien before lashing in a shot which nestled in the side-netting.

Blackpool just could not find a foothold, though substitute Nathan Eccleston pounced on a loose ball before sneaking past O’Brien and firing a low drive narrowly wide.

At the other end, Barnsley were still looking slightly the more likely to open the scoring, and supersub Jason Scotland missed a golden opportunity.

Leaping highest to meet another measured Golbourne cross, Scotland could only guide a header wide of the mark, with Matt Gilks left rooted to his line.

With the game looking like it would end goalless, disaster stuck for the away side.

It was back to basics for Ince’s men as a long throw in to the box caused chaos and Golbourne was the unlucky victim as he miscued in to his own net.

Blackpool manager Paul Ince admitted he had all but given up on victory before Golbourne’s stoppage-time own goal.

After a cagey affair in which Blackpool failed to fire it took a slice of luck late in the game to ensure Ince’s men maintained their 100 per cent Championship record.

And while Ince conceded he would have settled for a point in the circumstances he was delighted his players kept going until the very end.

“I’d pretty much resigned myself to it being a goalless draw to be honest,” said the former England midfielder, “though I was disappointed because I felt we created the better chances over the 90 minutes.

“You’ve got to keep your mind sharp, though, and you never know – a chance is always likely to come at the end like that.

“We started well and I thought that if we had scored early on when we were on top, then the floodgates may have opened.

“But credit to Barnsley. They stuck at it and as the clock ticked past 90 minutes I would have taken a point.

“Jack Robinson is dangerous with those long throw-ins, they can be a real weapon.

“I’ve seen it a lot in training and I’ve said to him, ‘Why don’t you use it in match situations?’

“He’s not just about long throw-ins, though. Jack is a very good player, and I know him very well because he came through the Liverpool academy side with (Ince’s son) Tom.

“He’s quick, he’s got that quality you need and his decision-making is exceptional.

“We’ve ground out a result today but some days you need to do that.

“The spirit and the togetherness is there in the camp, everyone can see that, and I can’t ask for anything more than six points from our opening two games.”